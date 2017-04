* India's benchmark 10-year bond may see some selling pressure as it is one of the bonds to be auctioned on Friday. The yield closed at 7.46 pct, up 2 basis points. * India will sell 60 billion rupees of benchmark 10-year bonds as part of its 150 billion rupee debt sale on Friday. * Rupee moves will be closely watched as foreign funds continue to sell rupee-debt with sales at nearly $6 billion in June. * Rate cut expectations fading at central bank's July meet on concerns over financing the current account deficit. * Heavy debt supply in July and August will also add to pressure on bonds. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)