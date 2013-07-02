* USD/INR is likely to open around 59.50 mark and will track local stock cues, dealers say. The pair had closed at 59.51/52 on Monday. * SGX Nifty futures down 0.3 percent, while broader MSCI ex-Japan is 0.27 percent higher. * Asian currencies trading mixed. For a snapshot, see * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 59.70-75 amid high volumes. * Pair will take direction from stocks, flows. * The U.S. dollar and yen were both on the back foot on Tuesday as a swathe of global industry data suggested an improvement in growth without being strong enough to risk any reduction in monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)