* USD/INR is likely to open around 59.50 mark and will track
local stock cues, dealers say. The pair had closed at 59.51/52
on Monday.
* SGX Nifty futures down 0.3 percent, while broader MSCI
ex-Japan is 0.27 percent higher.
* Asian currencies trading mixed. For a snapshot, see
* USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 59.70-75 amid high
volumes.
* Pair will take direction from stocks, flows.
* The U.S. dollar and yen were both on the back foot on Tuesday
as a swathe of global industry data suggested an improvement in
growth without being strong enough to risk any reduction in
monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut
ers.com@reuters.net)