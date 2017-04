* USD/INR eases in early trades with inflows likely related to Unilever's open offer for Indian unit, dealers say. The pair at 59.25/26 versus 59.51/52 close on Monday. * Unilever's $5.4 billion open offer for Hindustan Unilever Ltd commenced on June 21. * Unilever flows have been a big talking point among forex dealers because of the size of the flows. * Asian currencies trading mixed. For a snapshot, see * Local stocks in slightly negative zone, down 0.2 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)