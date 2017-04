* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield lower 4 basis points at 7.42 percent. * Gains in the domestic currency improving odds of a cut in interest rates in the coming months, say dealers. * The benchmark bond may come under pressure ahead of its auction this week as part of the 150 billion rupee debt sale on Friday. * Rupee moves will be closely watched as foreign funds continue to sell rupee debt with sales at nearly $6 billion in June. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)