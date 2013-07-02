* India's benchmark index is down 0.1 percent while NSE stock index falls 0.18 percent after closing at their highest in nearly a month on Monday. * Dealers are worried whether a 3-day rally could sustain as foreign investors sold cash shares on Monday as per NSE data, while volumes on the NSE stock index fell to their lowest since June 19. * Infosys Ltd down 0.8 percent on worries around the immigration bill and its FY14 revenue guidance, dealers say. * Tata Motors Ltd falls 1.5 percent after company said in a statement on Monday that its June sales fell 18 pct to 52,708 units. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)