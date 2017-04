* USD/INR recovers most losses on bidding by a large state-run bank, likely related to government's defence payments. Pair at 59.385/395, off 59.17 low, versus 59.51/52 close on Monday. * Local stocks extend losses, down 0.3 percent. * INR got some initial leg-up from rumoured flows from Unilever's $5.4 billion open offer for Hindustan Unilever Ltd , which commenced on June 21. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)