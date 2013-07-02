* Shares in Tata Power Ltd fall 1.7 percent after ratings agency Moody's Investors Service changed its ratings outlook to "negative" from "stable." * Moody's cited "material covenant breaches on bank debt" associated with Tata Power's Gujarat-based Mundra Ultra Mega Power Project. * Moody's adds that the waivers from banks against the covenant breaches secured by the Tata Power unit in charge of the project expired on June 30. * The Mundra Ultra Mega Power Project, an imported coal 4GW power project, is a significant investment for Tata Power as it increases its generation capacity by almost 50 percent, Moody's adds. * Officials at Tata Power were not immediately reachable for comments. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)