* Expectations of further gains in Reliance Communications Ltd shares are gathering pace as 3 million in outstanding share positions in July call options were added on Monday at between 140-145 rupees. * Reliance Comm shares were down 2.1 percent at 129.80 rupees at 0842 GMT. Shares had risen about 12 percent to their highest level in 2-1/2 years on Monday after the mobile carrier said it had repaid foreign currency loans worth about $1.2 billion. * "Looking at the change in outstanding positions one should expect more upside from Reliance Communications in July," said Amit Gupta, head of derivatives research at ICICI Securities. * Falling debt levels and two recent separate deals to share mobile towers and fibre optic with Reliance Industries Ltd's telecom unit have boosted Reliance Communications shares. * Reliance Comm's shares have risen 79.4 percent in 2013 as of Monday's close compared with 0.1 percent fall in the NSE stock index in the same period. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)