* India's benchmark 10-year bonds surrender most
gains tailing rupee, with the yield lower 1 basis point at 7.45
percent. The yield had fallen to 7.42 percent earlier in the
day.
* The rupee trading marginally stronger at 59.46/47 to
the dollar at 0808 GMT versus 59.51/59.52 close on Monday. It
rose to a high of 59.17 earlier in the session.
* Traders say global cues will be key for the rupee and rates,
with the market watching Friday's U.S. payrolls report. A strong
reading would boost the dollar by fanning speculation about an
early paring back of the Fed's $85-billion-a-month bond buying.
* The benchmark bond may come under pressure ahead of its
auction this week as part of the 150 billion rupee debt sale on
Friday.
* Rate cut expectations at central bank's July meeting fading on
concerns over financing of the current account deficit.
