* India's benchmark 10-year bonds surrender most gains tailing rupee, with the yield lower 1 basis point at 7.45 percent. The yield had fallen to 7.42 percent earlier in the day. * The rupee trading marginally stronger at 59.46/47 to the dollar at 0808 GMT versus 59.51/59.52 close on Monday. It rose to a high of 59.17 earlier in the session. * Traders say global cues will be key for the rupee and rates, with the market watching Friday's U.S. payrolls report. A strong reading would boost the dollar by fanning speculation about an early paring back of the Fed's $85-billion-a-month bond buying. * The benchmark bond may come under pressure ahead of its auction this week as part of the 150 billion rupee debt sale on Friday. * Rate cut expectations at central bank's July meeting fading on concerns over financing of the current account deficit. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)