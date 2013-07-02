* Indian cash rate steady at 7.20/7.25 percent as against Friday's close, at the beginning of a new reporting fortnight. * The call market was shut for trading on Monday due to an RBI holiday. * "Given the slow credit growth expectation during monsoon season and consistent government spending in the system, we see the liquidity to remain comfortable," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income dealer with AK Capital. * Traders still using CBLO route taking advantage of lower rates as mutual funds lend in the market. * Collateralized Borrowing and Lending Obligation volume remains high at 724.20 billion rupees, while call volume at 151.80 billion rupees. * Repo borrowings at 747.80 billion rupees, broadly within RBI's comfort corridor. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)