* Indian cash rate steady at 7.20/7.25 percent as
against Friday's close, at the beginning of a new reporting
fortnight.
* The call market was shut for trading on Monday due to an RBI
holiday.
* "Given the slow credit growth expectation during monsoon
season and consistent government spending in the system, we see
the liquidity to remain comfortable," said Shakti Satapathy, a
fixed income dealer with AK Capital.
* Traders still using CBLO route taking advantage of lower rates
as mutual funds lend in the market.
* Collateralized Borrowing and Lending Obligation volume remains
high at 724.20 billion rupees, while call volume at 151.80
billion rupees.
* Repo borrowings at 747.80 billion rupees, broadly within RBI's
comfort corridor.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)