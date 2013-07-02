* The five-year OIS rate gains 3 basis points to 7.41 percent and the one-year rate is down 1 bp at 7.51 percent. * The one-year swaps lower on account of buying in bonds and on resurfacing hopes that the central bank is likely to get some room to cut interest rates in the coming months if rupee stabilises. * Dealers say long end is experiencing some paying pressure given no major expectation of attracting foreign inflows in the near term. * Foreign funds continue to sell rupee-debt with sales at nearly $6 billion in June. * "We see the swaps to remain range bound with underlying paying pressure in place unless some currency supportive measures are announced by the government," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income dealer with AK Capital. * Traders say global cues will be the key for domestic markets, with the market watching Friday's U.S. payrolls report. * The positive rupee movement on the back of inflows into equity, particularly rumoured inflows from Unilever's open offer for its local unit aid. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)