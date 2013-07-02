July 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Credito Emiliano
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 9, 2020
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.226
Spread 180 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 9, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, ING, Natixis, RBS
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.