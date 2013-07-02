July 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV
(NWB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 2, 2013
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.57
Spread 24 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 73.3bp
Over the Bund
Payment Date July 9, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0951381523
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.