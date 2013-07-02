July 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Kanton Zurich
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 29, 2022
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 100.581
ISIN CH0217850673
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 360 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 29, 2038
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 101.611
ISIN CH0217850699
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 29, 2026
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 100.95
ISIN CH0217850681
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 29, 2015
Coupon 0.125 pct
Issue price 100.62
ISIN CH0217850632
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date July 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, ZKB, Raifk & UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
