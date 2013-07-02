July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Aviva Plc
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date July 05, 2043
Coupon 6.125 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 413 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 442.5bp
Over the 1.50 pct Due 2023 DBR
Payment Date July 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, HSBC, RBS & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0951553592
