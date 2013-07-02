July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal increased on Monday.
Borrower The Isreal Electric Corp ltd (IEC)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $150 million
Maturity Date June 21, 2018
Coupon 5.625 pct
Issue price 101.75
Reoffer price 101.75
Yield 5.219 pct
Notes The issue size will total $600 million when fungible
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $150 million
Maturity Date June 21, 2023
Coupon 6.875 pct
Issue price 100.375
Reoffer price 100.375
Yield 6.822 pct
Notes The issue size will total 500 $million when fungible
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date July 09, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Citi
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Singapore Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
