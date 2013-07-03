* USD/INR likely to attempt move back towards 60 as global risk wanes again as US payroll data nears. The pair last closed at 59.66/67. * SGX Nifty futures down 1.02 percent, while broader MSCI ex-Japan is 1.56 percent lower. * Asian currencies trading weaker against the US dollar. See * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 60.20-24 amid high volumes. * India's central bank on Tuesday said it would introduce incremental provisioning and capital requirements for bank exposures to corporates with unhedged foreign currency exposures. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)