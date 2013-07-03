Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* USD/INR likely to attempt move back towards 60 as global risk wanes again as US payroll data nears. The pair last closed at 59.66/67. * SGX Nifty futures down 1.02 percent, while broader MSCI ex-Japan is 1.56 percent lower. * Asian currencies trading weaker against the US dollar. See * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 60.20-24 amid high volumes. * India's central bank on Tuesday said it would introduce incremental provisioning and capital requirements for bank exposures to corporates with unhedged foreign currency exposures. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.