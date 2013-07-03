* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 1.06
percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 1.6 percent lower.
* The U.S. dollar hovered at one-month highs against a basket of
major currencies on Wednesday, while Asian shares drooped after
a batch of U.S. data reinforced views that the days of easy
money from the Federal Reserve are numbered.
* Traders say shares are expected to remain rangebound until the
new earnings season begins next week, with Infosys Ltd
due to unveil its results on June 12.
* India's central bank said on Tuesday it would introduce
incremental provisioning and capital requirements for bank
exposure to corporates with unhedged foreign currency exposure.
* On watch, Finance Minister P. Chidamabaram will address the
heads of state-run banks on Wednesday and will later brief the
media around 12.30 IST (0700 GMT)
* Also, the Indian government will launch a sale of its 4
percent stake in state-run Hindustan Copper Ltd, which
could raise $38 million.
