* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 1.06 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 1.6 percent lower. * The U.S. dollar hovered at one-month highs against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, while Asian shares drooped after a batch of U.S. data reinforced views that the days of easy money from the Federal Reserve are numbered. * Traders say shares are expected to remain rangebound until the new earnings season begins next week, with Infosys Ltd due to unveil its results on June 12. * India's central bank said on Tuesday it would introduce incremental provisioning and capital requirements for bank exposure to corporates with unhedged foreign currency exposure. * On watch, Finance Minister P. Chidamabaram will address the heads of state-run banks on Wednesday and will later brief the media around 12.30 IST (0700 GMT) * Also, the Indian government will launch a sale of its 4 percent stake in state-run Hindustan Copper Ltd, which could raise $38 million. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)