Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* Indian federal bond yields will likely keep an upward bias as crude prices rise and rupee likely to remain weak. The benchmark 10-year bonds closed at 7.46 percent. * INR is expected to remain weak, which may weigh on bonds, with foreigners relentlessly selling rupee-debt. * A weak rupee may prevent the RBI from lowering rates at its monetary policy review in July as concerns remain about funding the current account deficit. * The benchmark bond may come under pressure ahead of its auction this week as part of the 150 billion rupee debt sale on Friday. * U.S. crude jumped to a nine-month high above $99 a barrel on Tuesday as turmoil in the Middle East unsettled investors, while signs of tightening supply in the U.S. Midwest strengthened prompt U.S. crude prices relative to other contracts. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.