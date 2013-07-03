* Indian federal bond yields will likely keep an upward bias as crude prices rise and rupee likely to remain weak. The benchmark 10-year bonds closed at 7.46 percent. * INR is expected to remain weak, which may weigh on bonds, with foreigners relentlessly selling rupee-debt. * A weak rupee may prevent the RBI from lowering rates at its monetary policy review in July as concerns remain about funding the current account deficit. * The benchmark bond may come under pressure ahead of its auction this week as part of the 150 billion rupee debt sale on Friday. * U.S. crude jumped to a nine-month high above $99 a barrel on Tuesday as turmoil in the Middle East unsettled investors, while signs of tightening supply in the U.S. Midwest strengthened prompt U.S. crude prices relative to other contracts. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)