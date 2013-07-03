(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Peter Thal Larsen

HONG KONG, July 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) is banking on special treatment in Thailand. The Japanese group has offered $5.7 billion for a 75 percent stake in Bank of Ayudhya. Taking control of Thailand’s fifth-largest lender will require the country to waive its ownership cap.

The deal, unveiled on July 3, is the biggest example to date of a Japanese bank bulking up in South East Asia. But unlike recent purchases by Japanese banks in Indonesia and Vietnam, MUFG is this time insisting on taking control. That makes both operational and financial sense: capital rules make it unattractive for banks to hold minority stakes in other lenders. The potential hitch is that Thailand – like many of its neighbours – has rules to prevent foreign banks from taking control of local institutions.

MUFG has several reasons to believe the Thai government will make an exception. First, it’s hardly a recent arrival: the bank has maintained a branch in Thailand for more than 50 years. Second, if the deal goes ahead, it has promised to fold that business into Bank of Ayudhya. Third, Thailand’s popularity as a base for Japanese manufacturers has left the two countries with strong financial and political links.

Thailand looks a more promising bet than Indonesia, which has shown no intention of relaxing its 40 percent cap on foreign ownership. That determination might scupper plans by Temasek, the sovereign wealth fund, to fold its stake in local lender Danamon into Singaporean lender DBS. It also raises questions about the logic of Sumitomo Mitsui’s recent purchase of up to 40 percent of Indonesia lender BTPN.

By contrast, Thailand has granted exceptions to its rules in the past. In 2010, for example, it allowed China’s ICBC to take full ownership of a small lender, ACL. Shares in TMB Bank, where Dutch lender ING is preparing to offload its 31 percent stake, have risen recently on hopes that it, too, may be able to attract a bidder seeking a controlling stake.

It’s possible that Thailand’s politicians and regulators have recognised the drawbacks of restricting foreign banks to minority stakes when capital rules discourage the practice. But it’s more likely that MUFG is a special case. Other bidders can’t count on a similar reception.

