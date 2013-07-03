* USD/INR opens gap up, but runs into selling near 60. Pair at 59.88/89 after rising to 59.96, last close at 59.66/67. * Asian markets extend weakness ahead of non-farm payrolls on Friday. * Asian currencies trading weaker against the US dollar. See * Exporters sell, dealers wary of RBI near 60. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 60.20-24 amid high volumes. * India's central bank on Tuesday said it would introduce incremental provisioning and capital requirements for bank exposures to corporates with unhedged foreign currency exposures. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)