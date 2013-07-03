* India's benchmark index falls 1.1 percent, erasing
its gains for the year, while the NSE stock index is
down 1.04 percent.
* Worries over an early end to the U.S. stimulus, India's record
current account deficit and a depreciating rupee weigh.
* Banks fall after RBI issued draft guidelines that would
require banks to make higher provisions and increase risk
weights on exposure to companies that have unhedged
foreign-currency exposure.
* State Bank of India Ltd falls 2.7 percent and HDFC
Bank Ltd is down 1.7 percent.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)