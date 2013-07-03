* India's benchmark index falls 1.1 percent, erasing its gains for the year, while the NSE stock index is down 1.04 percent. * Worries over an early end to the U.S. stimulus, India's record current account deficit and a depreciating rupee weigh. * Banks fall after RBI issued draft guidelines that would require banks to make higher provisions and increase risk weights on exposure to companies that have unhedged foreign-currency exposure. * State Bank of India Ltd falls 2.7 percent and HDFC Bank Ltd is down 1.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)