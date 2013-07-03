* Indian benchmark government bond yields jump 6 basis points to 7.52 percent after the rupee weakens below 60 per dollar and is not far from a record low of 60.76 hit last week. * Rupee weakness raises worries about continued foreign selling - a key concern for the funding of the current account deficit - and reduces the possibility of a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India at its July policy review. * Foreign investors have sold close to $6 billion in debt since the start of June, data from the market regulator shows. * The benchmark bond may come under pressure ahead of an auction on Friday of 150 billion rupees that includes the 10-year debt. * U.S. crude jumps as turmoil in the Middle East unsettles investors amid signs of tightening supply in the U.S. Midwest. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)