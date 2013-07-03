Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* Indian benchmark government bond yields jump 6 basis points to 7.52 percent after the rupee weakens below 60 per dollar and is not far from a record low of 60.76 hit last week. * Rupee weakness raises worries about continued foreign selling - a key concern for the funding of the current account deficit - and reduces the possibility of a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India at its July policy review. * Foreign investors have sold close to $6 billion in debt since the start of June, data from the market regulator shows. * The benchmark bond may come under pressure ahead of an auction on Friday of 150 billion rupees that includes the 10-year debt. * U.S. crude jumps as turmoil in the Middle East unsettles investors amid signs of tightening supply in the U.S. Midwest. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.