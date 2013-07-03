* USD/INR extending gains tailing stock weakness, euro losses also hurting, says dealer. The pair is at 60.38/39, up from an intraday low of 59.84. Last close at 59.66/67. * Local stocks extending weakness, down 1.49 pct. * Pair has immediate resistance at 60.40. * Dealers say no RBI presence suspected for now, but on watch. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)