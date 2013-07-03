Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* USD/INR extending gains tailing stock weakness, euro losses also hurting, says dealer. The pair is at 60.38/39, up from an intraday low of 59.84. Last close at 59.66/67. * Local stocks extending weakness, down 1.49 pct. * Pair has immediate resistance at 60.40. * Dealers say no RBI presence suspected for now, but on watch.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.