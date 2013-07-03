* Indian benchmark government bond yields are up 6 basis points (bps) on the day, tracking the rupee's weakness, with bond prices at risk of falling further during the session, traders said. * Traders are concerned about further foreign outflows amid weakness in emerging markets. Foreign institutional investors have sold nearly $6 billion in domestic bonds since the start of June. * The benchmark five-year OIS was trading at over two-month highs at 7.54 pct, up 11 bps from Tuesday's close, while the one-year OIS was up 5 basis points at 7.57 pct. * The 10-year benchmark yield is likely to find support at 7.55 percent this week, traders said. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)