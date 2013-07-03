July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance Plc

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date November 22, 2047

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 124.71

Spread 31 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Payment Date July 09, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 3.96 billion sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0322049296

Data supplied by International Insider.