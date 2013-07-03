* Morgan Stanley upgrades Tata Global Beverages Ltd to
"overweight" from "equal-weight" and raises its target price to
164 rupees from 143 rupees, citing cheap valuation and a
cyclical uptrend in its international business.
* The uptrend in the company's international business coupled
with ongoing efforts to improve operating efficiency and
cost-management initiatives will drive 1.5 percent expansion in
operating margin and 21 percent growth in profit for FY14, the
investment bank said in a report on Tuesday.
* Tata Global is the cheapest stock in its coverage, it added.
* Shares in Tata Global were up 1.7 percent at 142.50 rupees at
0922 GMT.
