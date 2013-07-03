* Morgan Stanley upgrades Tata Global Beverages Ltd to "overweight" from "equal-weight" and raises its target price to 164 rupees from 143 rupees, citing cheap valuation and a cyclical uptrend in its international business. * The uptrend in the company's international business coupled with ongoing efforts to improve operating efficiency and cost-management initiatives will drive 1.5 percent expansion in operating margin and 21 percent growth in profit for FY14, the investment bank said in a report on Tuesday. * Tata Global is the cheapest stock in its coverage, it added. * Shares in Tata Global were up 1.7 percent at 142.50 rupees at 0922 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)