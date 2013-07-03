BRIEF-Orient Securities Co to pay annual cash div as 1.50 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.50 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
July 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Specialfastigheter Sverige AB
Issue Amount 175 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date July 10, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 41bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date July 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing nasdaq OMX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
ISIN SE0005307964
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.50 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.55 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
FRANKFURT, April 2 Finance ministers of the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein said on Sunday they were pleased with the first bidding round in the privatisation of shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank , of which they jointly own 85 percent.