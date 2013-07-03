* Indian shares extend falls with benchmark index down
1.4 percent, erasing its gains for the year, while the NSE stock
index falls 1.44 percent.
* Shares hit by worries over an early end to the U.S. stimulus,
India's record current account deficit and a fall in the rupee
again below 60 to a dollar weigh.
* Fall also tracked global shares as signs of slowing Chinese
growth and escalating political tensions in Portugal, one of the
euro zone's crisis hot-spots, spooked investors.
* NSE's banking index falls over 2 percent after RBI
issued draft guidelines that would require lenders to make
higher provisions and increase risk weights on exposure to
companies that have unhedged foreign-currency exposure.
* State Bank of India Ltd falls 3.9 percent and HDFC
Bank Ltd is down 1.3 percent
* Punjab National Bank Ltd falls 4.9 percent after
Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy" and
cut its target price to 780 rupees from 900, citing a weak
economic environment and the elevated stress asset levels at the
lender.
* Bajaj Auto Ltd falls 1.2 percent as strike continues
at its Chakan plant in Maharashtra, which had caused a
production loss of about 20,000 motorcycles for June.
