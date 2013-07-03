* Indian shares extend falls with benchmark index down 1.4 percent, erasing its gains for the year, while the NSE stock index falls 1.44 percent. * Shares hit by worries over an early end to the U.S. stimulus, India's record current account deficit and a fall in the rupee again below 60 to a dollar weigh. * Fall also tracked global shares as signs of slowing Chinese growth and escalating political tensions in Portugal, one of the euro zone's crisis hot-spots, spooked investors. * NSE's banking index falls over 2 percent after RBI issued draft guidelines that would require lenders to make higher provisions and increase risk weights on exposure to companies that have unhedged foreign-currency exposure. * State Bank of India Ltd falls 3.9 percent and HDFC Bank Ltd is down 1.3 percent * Punjab National Bank Ltd falls 4.9 percent after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy" and cut its target price to 780 rupees from 900, citing a weak economic environment and the elevated stress asset levels at the lender. * Bajaj Auto Ltd falls 1.2 percent as strike continues at its Chakan plant in Maharashtra, which had caused a production loss of about 20,000 motorcycles for June. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)