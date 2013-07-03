BRIEF-Orient Securities Co to pay annual cash div as 1.50 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.50 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Korea National Oil Corp (KOROIL)
Issue Amount 240 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 29, 2018
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.246
Payment Date July 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit suisse, BNP Paribas & UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
ISIN CH0217986378
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.55 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
FRANKFURT, April 2 Finance ministers of the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein said on Sunday they were pleased with the first bidding round in the privatisation of shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank , of which they jointly own 85 percent.