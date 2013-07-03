* Shares in Gillette India Ltd gain 3.1 percent on expectations that its majority owner Procter & Gamble Co may delist the company. * Hopes were sparked after India's Securities Appellate Tribunal upheld the country's market regulator ruling stating a key promoter of Gillette India, Poddar Group, cannot be classified as a public shareholder. * Gillette India had proposed that Kolkata-based business house Poddar Group, which owns 12.9 percent of the company, be considered a public shareholder by disposing a 4 percent stake to Proctor & Gamble, in a bid to meet the country's new minimum public shareholding law. * P&G holds a 75.9 percent stake in Gillette India. * However, the Tribunal sided with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI), calling Gillette India's proposal an "unlawful scheme." * As per market regulator minimum public shareholding, promoters cannot hold more than 75 percent in any listed company in India. * Analysts say P&G and Poddar Group may now be inclined to sell shares in a bid to hold most of the overall stake. * Gillette India was not immediately available to comment. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)