* Repo borrowings drop to the lowest in over three months to 172.15 billion rupees, the least since the central bank held special repo auctions in end-March. * Analysts say advance tax outflows have returned to the system as government spending. * Indian cash rate at 7.14/7.15 percent versus Tuesday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent. * Traders still using CBLO route taking advantage of lower rates as mutual funds lend in the market. * Collateralized Borrowing and Lending Obligation volume remains high at 986.26 billion rupees, while the call volume is at 130.31 billion rupees.