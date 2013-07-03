Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* Repo borrowings drop to the lowest in over three months to 172.15 billion rupees, the least since the central bank held special repo auctions in end-March. * Analysts say advance tax outflows have returned to the system as government spending. * Indian cash rate at 7.14/7.15 percent versus Tuesday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent. * Traders still using CBLO route taking advantage of lower rates as mutual funds lend in the market. * Collateralized Borrowing and Lending Obligation volume remains high at 986.26 billion rupees, while the call volume is at 130.31 billion rupees. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.