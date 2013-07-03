* Indian call rate dips to a two-year low of 6.25 percent in late trades, a level last seen early July 2011, as dealers say banks overcovered for reserve needs. * Liquidity seen improving as advance tax outflow comes back into the banking system. * Repo borrowings drop to the lowest in over three months to 172.15 billion rupees, the least since the central bank held special repo auctions in end-March. * Last traded rate on central bank's clearing platform at 6.50 pct versus Tuesday close of 7.00/7.10 pct. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)