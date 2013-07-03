Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* Indian call rate dips to a two-year low of 6.25 percent in late trades, a level last seen early July 2011, as dealers say banks overcovered for reserve needs. * Liquidity seen improving as advance tax outflow comes back into the banking system. * Repo borrowings drop to the lowest in over three months to 172.15 billion rupees, the least since the central bank held special repo auctions in end-March. * Last traded rate on central bank's clearing platform at 6.50 pct versus Tuesday close of 7.00/7.10 pct. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.