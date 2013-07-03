BRIEF-Orient Securities Co to pay annual cash div as 1.50 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.50 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
July 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2015
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 101.365
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct september 2015 UKT
Payment Date July 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 400 million
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS095198866
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.55 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
FRANKFURT, April 2 Finance ministers of the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein said on Sunday they were pleased with the first bidding round in the privatisation of shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank , of which they jointly own 85 percent.