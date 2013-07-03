BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities to pay annual cash div as 1.55 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.55 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
July 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommuninvest AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date July 19, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 43bp
Payment Date July 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 600 million
Swedish crown when fungible
ISIN XS0650145724
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.55 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
FRANKFURT, April 2 Finance ministers of the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein said on Sunday they were pleased with the first bidding round in the privatisation of shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank , of which they jointly own 85 percent.
CAIRO, April 2 Egypt's central bank expects foreign reserves to jump to over $28.5 billion for the month of March, the highest since March 2011, a bank deputy governor told the country's state news agency MENA on Sunday.