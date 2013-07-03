BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities to pay annual cash div as 1.55 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.55 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
July 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower National Australia Bank
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 17, 2020
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 97.992
Reoffer price 97.292
Spread 39 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 350 million Swiss francs
when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0215076305
ISIN CH0210384134
FRANKFURT, April 2 Finance ministers of the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein said on Sunday they were pleased with the first bidding round in the privatisation of shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank , of which they jointly own 85 percent.
CAIRO, April 2 Egypt's central bank expects foreign reserves to jump to over $28.5 billion for the month of March, the highest since March 2011, a bank deputy governor told the country's state news agency MENA on Sunday.