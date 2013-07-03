BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities to pay annual cash div as 1.55 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.55 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower NRW.BANK
Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date July 08, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date July 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees German
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0951555886
FRANKFURT, April 2 Finance ministers of the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein said on Sunday they were pleased with the first bidding round in the privatisation of shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank , of which they jointly own 85 percent.
CAIRO, April 2 Egypt's central bank expects foreign reserves to jump to over $28.5 billion for the month of March, the highest since March 2011, a bank deputy governor told the country's state news agency MENA on Sunday.