July 3 Shares of network equipment maker Emulex Corp ELX.N rose as much as 19 percent on a report that the company could be considering a sale.

Emulex hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) to seek potential buyers, Bloomberg reported quoting two people with knowledge of the situation. (link.reuters.com/dyf49t)

The company was not immediately available for comment.

Private equity firms could be possible suitors for the company, Craig Hallum analyst Rajesh Ghai told Reuters. He, however, did not rule out Broadcom's continued interest.

"They (Broadcom and Emulex) have been involved in a very intense lawsuit ... there is a lot of bad blood between the two ... they'll have to overcome that to make a bid," he said.

Broadcom Corp (BRCM.O) had offered to buy Emulex in 2009 for about $764 million in a bid that turned hostile, and resulted in Emulex shareholders and Broadcom suing Emulex. (link.reuters.com/zyn26t)

Broadcom also filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Emulex, months after its $11-per-share offer was rejected. (link.reuters.com/kag49t)

Ghai said Emulex could fetch $9.25 a share, which was the initial offer from Broadcom. "$9.25 is probably a bid that will come in ... it should be something that the management would want to consider," he said.

Altai Capital, a major shareholder in Emulex, has repeatedly urged the company to consider selling itself, among other options. [ID:nL4N0BL4T9] [ID:nWNBB00EM0]

Shares of Emulex, which rose as high as $7.91, were at $7.60 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

