* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.28 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.65 percent higher. * Asian stocks opened to little fanfare on Thursday with investors cautious as key events including the European Central Bank meeting and the U.S. non-farm payrolls report loomed. * Traders are worried as foreign investors resumed selling Index futures in July after heavy selling in June. FIIs have sold index futures worth 8.6 billion Indian rupees ($142.70 million) in the previous two sessions, as per exchange and regulatory data. * Foreign investors also sold cash shares worth 7.05 billion Indian rupees ($116.98 million) on Wednesday. * Investors add that U.S. non-farm payrolls data due this Friday and the earnings season that begins next week, with Infosys Ltd due to unveil its June-quarter results on June 12, were the near-term cues to watch. * The tender period for Unilever open offer for Hindustan Unilever Ltd ends later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)