* Indian government bond yields likely to move higher, tracking gains in crude oil prices and US Treasury yields. The benchmark 10-year yield closed at 7.50 pct, up 4 basis points. * Foreign institutional investors continue to sell out of rupee-debt, being net sellers of $341.37 million on Tuesday. * Rupee movements will be closely tracked with the currency again approaching its life low of 60.76 hit last week. * India launches a $22 billion cheap food programme, but scheme widely expected and factored in to government finances. * RBI chief presser after Chennai board meet, any rupee comments will be closely watched.