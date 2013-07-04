* Indian government bond yields likely to move higher, tracking
gains in crude oil prices and US Treasury yields. The benchmark
10-year yield closed at 7.50 pct, up 4 basis
points.
* Foreign institutional investors continue to sell out of
rupee-debt, being net sellers of $341.37 million on Tuesday.
* Rupee movements will be closely tracked with the currency
again approaching its life low of 60.76 hit last week.
* India launches a $22 billion cheap food programme, but scheme
widely expected and factored in to government finances.
* RBI chief presser after Chennai board meet, any rupee comments
will be closely watched.
