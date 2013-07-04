* USD/INR likely to ease in early trade in line with positive
stock cues, gains in Asian FX, say dealers. The pair last closed
at 60.215/225.
* Bias for pair, however, remains up with the record high of
60.76 well within sight.
* SGX Nifty futures 0.27 percent higher, while broader
MSCI ex-Japan is up 0.65 percent.
* Asian currencies gain against the US dollar. See
* USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 60.63-67 amid high
volumes.
