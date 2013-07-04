* USD/INR likely to ease in early trade in line with positive stock cues, gains in Asian FX, say dealers. The pair last closed at 60.215/225. * Bias for pair, however, remains up with the record high of 60.76 well within sight. * SGX Nifty futures 0.27 percent higher, while broader MSCI ex-Japan is up 0.65 percent. * Asian currencies gain against the US dollar. See * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 60.63-67 amid high volumes. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)