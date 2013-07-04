* Indian benchmark 10-year yield down 2 basis
points at 7.48 pct as the rupee strengthened against the dollar
and on improved cash conditions.
* Bonds were comforted by improving liquidity as advance tax
outflow comes back into the banking system, reflecting in the
overnight cash rates that are lower than the repo rate.
* Dealers say RBI chief presser after Chennai board meet and any
rupee comments will be closely watched.
* India launches a $22 billion cheap food programme, but scheme
widely expected and factored in to government finances.
* Foreign institutional investors continue to dump rupee-debt
and sold $341.37 million on Tuesday weighing on sentiments.
