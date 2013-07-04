* Indian benchmark 10-year yield down 2 basis points at 7.48 pct as the rupee strengthened against the dollar and on improved cash conditions. * Bonds were comforted by improving liquidity as advance tax outflow comes back into the banking system, reflecting in the overnight cash rates that are lower than the repo rate. * Dealers say RBI chief presser after Chennai board meet and any rupee comments will be closely watched. * India launches a $22 billion cheap food programme, but scheme widely expected and factored in to government finances. * Foreign institutional investors continue to dump rupee-debt and sold $341.37 million on Tuesday weighing on sentiments. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)