* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.7 percent while NSE stock index is also up 0.7 percent. * A recovery from two sessions of falls is sparked by value-buying and on higher regional shares. * Infosys Ltd is up 1.4 percent after slumping 3.8 percent so far this week as of Wednesday's close, underperforming a 1.2 percent fall in the NSE during the same period. * However, traders are worried as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold index futures worth 8.6 billion rupees ($142.70 million) in the previous two sessions, as per exchange and regulatory data. * Foreign investors also sold cash shares worth 7.05 billion rupees ($116.98 million) on Wednesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)