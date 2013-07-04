* Nomura initiated coverage of Bata India Ltd with a "buy" rating and a target price of 990 rupees, saying the stock is "the best way to play the growth of the Indian footwear industry over the long term." * Nomura says Bata offers stable mid-teens EBITDA margins, a zero debt balance sheet, strong free cash flows and a stable dividend payout according to a report on Thursday. * Nomura also notes Bata trades at 23.8 times calendar 2014 expected earnings compared to the sector average of 26 times. * Bata shares are up 1.1 percent at 853.45 rupees at 0547 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)