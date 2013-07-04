* Indian benchmark 10-year yield down 2 basis
points (bps) at 7.48 pct, tracking rupee's strength and on
improved cash conditions.
* Dealers said improving liquidity in the banking system
comforted rates, as also reflected in the overnight cash rates
that have eased below the repo rate.
* The central bank's monetary policy transmission is not as
agile as needed, its Governor, Duvvuri Subbarao, said on
Thursday after the RBI board meet, indicating banks' reluctance
to pass on lower interest rates.
* A Reuters poll showed the battered Indian rupee will remain
under pressure against the U.S. dollar over the next year as a
wide current account deficit and policy inaction dissuades
foreign investment into the country.
* India launches a $22 billion cheap food programme, but scheme
widely expected and factored into government finances.
* Foreign institutional investors continue to dump rupee-debt
and sold $341.37 million on Tuesday weighing on sentiments.
