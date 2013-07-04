* Indian benchmark 10-year yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.48 pct, tracking rupee's strength and on improved cash conditions. * Dealers said improving liquidity in the banking system comforted rates, as also reflected in the overnight cash rates that have eased below the repo rate. * The central bank's monetary policy transmission is not as agile as needed, its Governor, Duvvuri Subbarao, said on Thursday after the RBI board meet, indicating banks' reluctance to pass on lower interest rates. * A Reuters poll showed the battered Indian rupee will remain under pressure against the U.S. dollar over the next year as a wide current account deficit and policy inaction dissuades foreign investment into the country. * India launches a $22 billion cheap food programme, but scheme widely expected and factored into government finances. * Foreign institutional investors continue to dump rupee-debt and sold $341.37 million on Tuesday weighing on sentiments. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)