* USD/INR turns higher as absence of any soothing comments from RBI chief Subbarao on rupee hurts sentiment, says dealers. * The pair is at 60.30/31 versus Wednesday's close of 60.215/225 after remaining in a tight range most of the session. * The RBI Governor says he does not have a specific foreign exchange rate target, which raises concerns that the central bank is unlikely to defend any particular level strongly. * "The market was expecting something from the RBI to soothe the nerves and stop rupee weakness," a dealer with a state-run bank says. * The dollar held near a five-week high against a basket of currencies on Thursday, steadying as investors looked to a string of potentially market-moving events, including the European Central Bank's policy review and U.S. payrolls report. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)