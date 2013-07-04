* USD/INR turns higher as absence of any soothing comments from
RBI chief Subbarao on rupee hurts sentiment, says dealers.
* The pair is at 60.30/31 versus Wednesday's close of 60.215/225
after remaining in a tight range most of the session.
* The RBI Governor says he does not have a specific foreign
exchange rate target, which raises concerns that the central
bank is unlikely to defend any particular level strongly.
* "The market was expecting something from the RBI to soothe the
nerves and stop rupee weakness," a dealer with a state-run bank
says.
* The dollar held near a five-week high against a basket of
currencies on Thursday, steadying as investors looked to a
string of potentially market-moving events, including the
European Central Bank's policy review and U.S. payrolls report.
