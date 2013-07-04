US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
* Shares of midcap Indian state-run banks gain as investors reduce short positions in futures after recent falls, dealers say. * IDBI Bank Ltd saw a reduction of 220,000 short positions in the futures segment, while Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) saw 162,000 and Andhra Bank 108,000 positions cut in July futures contracts as of early afternoon. * IDBI shares are up 1.6 percent and IOB gains 0.4 percent, while Andhra Bank rises 0.3 percent. * "We are seeing short-covering in some banking names after recent under-performance," said Anuj Choksey, head of institutional sales at K R Choksey Securities. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.