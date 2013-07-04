* Shares of midcap Indian state-run banks gain as investors reduce short positions in futures after recent falls, dealers say. * IDBI Bank Ltd saw a reduction of 220,000 short positions in the futures segment, while Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) saw 162,000 and Andhra Bank 108,000 positions cut in July futures contracts as of early afternoon. * IDBI shares are up 1.6 percent and IOB gains 0.4 percent, while Andhra Bank rises 0.3 percent. * "We are seeing short-covering in some banking names after recent under-performance," said Anuj Choksey, head of institutional sales at K R Choksey Securities. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)