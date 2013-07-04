* Indian call rate trading below repo rate as cash
deficit shrinks sharply, says dealers. The overnight rate
is at 6.60/6.65 percent, lower than the repo rate of
7.25 percent. It closed at 6.50/6.60 percent on Wednesday.
* Dealers say the government is likely borrowing through the
ways and means advances (WMA) from the central bank, which means
spending has picked up.
* Lower currency in circulation also being cited as a reason for
the improvement in banking liquidity.
* The currency in circulation rose 8.9 percent year-on-year in
the week to June 28, slower than 13.9 percent a year earlier,
the central bank said.
* Repo borrowings drop to the lowest in nine months to 116.90
billion rupees, barring the special repo auctions held over the
weekend in end-March.
