* Indian call rate trading below repo rate as cash deficit shrinks sharply, says dealers. The overnight rate is at 6.60/6.65 percent, lower than the repo rate of 7.25 percent. It closed at 6.50/6.60 percent on Wednesday. * Dealers say the government is likely borrowing through the ways and means advances (WMA) from the central bank, which means spending has picked up. * Lower currency in circulation also being cited as a reason for the improvement in banking liquidity. * The currency in circulation rose 8.9 percent year-on-year in the week to June 28, slower than 13.9 percent a year earlier, the central bank said. * Repo borrowings drop to the lowest in nine months to 116.90 billion rupees, barring the special repo auctions held over the weekend in end-March. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)