* Shares in business process outsourcing provider Firstsource Solutions Ltd surged 19.6 percent, its maximum daily limit, after 5.14 percent of its equity changed hands in five block deals on the National Stock Exchange at mid-afternoon. * About 33.85 million shares of the company changed hands in multiple block deals at an average price of 10.01 rupees a share, sparking speculation a strategic investor had bought Firstsource stocks. * The NSE data does not disclose the identify of the buyer. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)