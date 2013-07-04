* India's OIS yield curve is on the verge of disinverting for the first time since May 2011 as improve cash conditions pushes down the one-year rate. * The one-year rate slumps 13 basis points to 7.43 percent, its biggest intraday fall since June 1, 2012, on the back of improved cash in the banking system, while the five-year OIS rate is down 9 basis points to 7.42 percent, its biggest fall since June 28. * Indian call rate is trading below the repo rate as the cash deficit shrinks sharply on improved government spending. * Repo borrowings drop to the lowest in nine months to 116.90 billion rupees, barring the special repo auctions held over the weekend in end-March. * "With large part of the rupee weakness is being accounted for, we see restricted scope in seeing payings across the OIS curve. Further with improving interest rate movement expectations, we expect the curve to trade range bound," say Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income dealer with AK Capital. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)